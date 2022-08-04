BJP leader with RSS background now Cong nominee for MLC elections in Maharashtra

This Maharashtra District makes COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for entry at public places from Dec 23

4 killed after van falls into gorge in Maharashtra

Nagpur

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Nagpur, Aug 04: Four people were killed when the van they were traveling in fell into a gorge in Maharashtra's Amravati district on Wednesday evening, police said.

The victims were from Akot in Akola district and were returning from Susurda village in Dharni taluka in a pick-up van after selling vegetables in a weekly market.

The vehicle fell into a gorge near Ranigaon in Melghat region around 7 pm, police said, according to news agency PTI.

Himachal Pradesh: 16, including school children, dead after bus falls into Gorge in Kullu

Nine others were injured in the accident and have been taken to a hospital in Akola, police said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, August 4, 2022, 10:49 [IST]