PM Modi shares glimpses of Mysuru Dasara celebrations

New Delhi, Oct 06: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared glimpses of the Mysuru Dasara celebrations and lauded the commitment of the people of Mysuru to preserving their culture and heritage in a beautiful way. The Prime Minister recalled fond memories of his visit to Mysuru, the most recent one on the occasion of 2022 Yoga Day.

Quoting a tweet by a citizen, the Prime Minister tweeted; "Mysuru Dasara is spectacular. I commend the people of Mysuru for preserving their culture and heritage so beautifully. I have fond memories of my Mysuru visits, the most recent one being during 2022 Yoga Day."

Mysuru Dasara is spectacular. I commend the people of Mysuru for preserving their culture and heritage so beautifully. I have fond memories of my Mysuru visits, the most recent one being during 2022 Yoga Day. https://t.co/2jynlJav6f — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 6, 2022

Curtains fell on the 10-day long world renowned Dasara celebrations in Mysuru with a spectacular Jamboo Savaari marking the grand finale.

The event showcased vibrant culture of Karnataka with folk art forms, as howdah elephant 'Abhimanyu' walked through the more than 5 km route.

Popularly known as 'Nada Habba' (state festival), the Dasara was celebrated with royal pomp and glory, after being devoid of fanfare for the last two years in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A sea of people witnessed the 'Jambu Savari', a march of a dozen caparisoned elephants led by 'Abhimanyu' carrying the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari, the presiding deity of Mysuru royals, on a 750 kg howdah or ''Ambari'' with gold.

