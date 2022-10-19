Video: Man squeezes himself into Mumbai’s packed metro

YouTube
    Mumbai, Oct 19: A jam-packed metro coach did not prove to be deterrent for this Mumbai man who breathed in hard, squeezed his tummy (and rest of himself) in and plunged in an ocean of people. An old video of this brave-heart is once again doing rounds on the internet with people liking and sharing it across the social media.

    The video of the incident has gone viral again on the internet after it was posted on Twitter by some Gina Kholkar with the caption "Marol...3 years back".

    In the viral video, one can see a passenger trying to squeeze himself into an already jam-packed Mumbai metro compartment, even when passengers were standing beside the gate. But, the man kept on doing it until the metro's automatic door closed.

    The 12-second video is being liked by the twitterati. It has so far garnered around 3.5 lakh views.

    Some of the netizens commented on the video.

    One of the users wrote, "Stop making fun of people. This is Mumbaikars routine."

    Another user wrote, "The second hand anxiety i got watching this."

    The third user wrote, "Daily woes of office-goers by metro /train. Graphic shot."

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 12:40 [IST]
