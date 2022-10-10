YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Unfortunate says NCP on freezing of Shiv Sena symbol

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Oct 10: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Eknath Khadse on Sunday said the freezing of Shiv Sena's name and poll symbol by the Election Commission was "unfortunate".

    Referring to Shiv Sena founder the late Bal Thackeray's efforts to build the party, Khadse said, "What the father had earned with a lot of difficulties is lost by the son in minutes in the political fight".

    Eknath Khadse
    Eknath Khadse

    The former BJP leader said the "bow and arrow" symbol became famous due to the tireless work of Bal Thackeray, news agency PTI reported.

    "He (Uddhav) came to power with this symbol but everything is lost now in the fight between the two (Uddhav and Shiv Sena rebel Eknath Shinde) as a result of which the poll symbol is frozen. This is very unfortunate," he said at an event in Dombivali in the Thane district.

    Explained: Why did the ECI freeze the symbol of the Shiv SenaExplained: Why did the ECI freeze the symbol of the Shiv Sena

    Khadse also said the current political situation in Maharashtra is highly volatile, which is "unprecedented".

    He said Uddhav Thackeray had become the chief minister only because of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, the main architect of tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi.

    Comments

    More mumbai News  

    Read more about:

    eknath khadse election commission unfortunate shiv sena

    Story first published: Monday, October 10, 2022, 12:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 10, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X