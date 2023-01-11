'Do it behind four walls’: BJP leader complains against Uorfi Javed over ‘display of body’

'She could have been saved if...': Tunisha Sharma's mother's fresh claim against Sheezan

TV actress Rakhi Sawant is married to Adil, first pics out

Mumbai

oi-Prakash KL

In the pictures doing rounds on social media sites, Rakhi Sawant is seen holding her wedding certificate with Adil Khan.

Mumbai, Jan 11: Known for her controversial statements, TV actress Rakhi Sawant is reportedly married to her boyfriend Adil Khan.

They reportedly exchanged wedding vows in a low-key court marriage. The pictures of them holding their marriage certificate is out online, indicating that they have tied the knot.

In one picture, both Rakhi and Adil are posing for a photo with garland around their neck. In another viral photo, the TV personality is signing documents in a red dress.

However, the marriage is believed to be held last year but it came to light only now.

After breaking up with Ritesh, Rakhi Sawant started seeing Adil, a businessman from Mysuru in Karnataka.

Rakhi had married Ritesh in a private ceremony in 2019. Later, it turned out that their wedding was legally invalid as he was still married to his first wife Snigdha Priya.

Fact check: Why is Rakhi Sawant embracing a Pakistan flag

In 2022, Rakhi announced that she had parted ways with him. "Dear Fans and well wishers, Just wanted to say that Ritesh and I have decided to part ways. After the Big Boss show a lot has happened and I was unaware of certain things which were out of my control. We have tried to work out our differences and tried to make things work but I think it's best we both move on amicably and we both enjoy our lives separately," the Bigg Boss alum wrote on social media.

"I m really sad and heartbroken that this had to happen before Valentine's Day but the decision had to be made. I wish Ritesh the best in life but for me at this stage in life I have to focus on my work and my life and keep myself happy and healthy. Thank you for understanding and supporting me always!" she added.

Meanwhile, Sawant has claimed that her mother is suffering from brain tumour. In the latest video she shared on Instagram, Rakhi can be heard saying, "I came out of the Bigg Boss house last night and I really need everyone's blessings. Mom is not well. She is in the hospital. Please pray for her."

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 16:11 [IST]