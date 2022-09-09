'Brahmastra' Review: Is it good or bad? Find out

Tears, dances, colours and songs: This is how Mumbaikers bid farewell to Bappa today

Mumbai

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Sep 09: Mumbaikars bid an emotional farewell to Lord Ganesh amidst a riot of colours, traditional dance, and music with thousands of idols of Ganesha, the elephant-headed God set to be immersed on the occasion of 'Anant Chaturdashi' on Friday.

Chants of 'Jai Bolo Ganesh 'and 'Ganapati Bappa Morya' reverberated across the streets on Friday afternoon as Mumbaikars danced on the streets.

The first, and biggest, the procession of the day was the iconic Lalbaughcha Raja. Devotees carried out huge processions carrying gigantic idols of Lord Ganesha marking the culmination of the 11-day festival.

Anant Chaturdashi 2022: Processions for immersion of Ganesh idols begin

The festival dedicated to the elephant-headed god had begun on August 31. At the culmination of the festival on Anant Chaturdashi, the idols of Lord Ganesh are taken to nearby water bodies and immersed.

The celebrations were curtailed in the last two years due to the pandemic-induced restrictions.

The immersions will take place at Girgaon Chowpatty (beach), Shivaji Park, Bandra, Juhu and Malad, apart from 70 natural lakes as well as artificial ponds made by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Girgaon Chowpatty is one of the major spots for immersion of popular idols like Lalbaugcha Raja.

The BMP has put in place facilities for the immersion of idols at 73 natural and 162 artificial water bodies across the city. About 10,000 civic personnel, including officials, will be on duty.

Ganesh Visarjan 2022: BMC issues guidelines; 10,000 workers deployed across Mumbai

The BMC has set up 188 control rooms in 24 civic wards across for the Ganesh festival, it said, adding that 786 lifeguards will be deputed at the various immersion points. Also, 188 first aid centres will be set up and 83 ambulances will be arranged at key locations.

The civic body has also arranged 45 motor boats and 39 German barges for the immersion of Ganesh idols, while 48 inspection towers have been erected and barricades have been put some place for safety reasons.

For improved visibility at immersion points, 3,069 flood lights and 71 searchlights have been installed and 211 reception rooms created for better coordination, it added. In Pune, more than 8,000 police personnel will patrol the streets for Ganesh idol immersions.