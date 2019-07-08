Teaching Jobs: MHMC announces 16 Professor, Reader & Lecturer Posts

  • search
    Nashik, July 08: MHMC job openings have been announced and the Motiwala Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital has invited applications for 16 Professor, Reader and Lecturer vacancies. As per MHMC recruitment 2019 notification, there are 4 vacancies for Professors, 3 openings for Associate Professor or reader, 9 job openings for Assistant Professor or Lecturer and one vacancy for the post of director.

    The official notification is out on MHMC official website and the last date to apply for these openings is July 20, 2019.

    The mode of application is offline. These vacancies are for experienced personnel with specialisation in the field of homoeopathy. The Educational qualification required varies according to the post and all these details including age limit, reservation and how to apply are given in the MHMC official notification which can be downloaded below.

    MHMC vacancies for Professor, Reader and Lecturer posts official notification: Click Here

    How to apply for MHMC jobs:

  • Please visit official website https://mhmc.org.in/
  • Scroll down and find an option called "MHMC RECRUITMENT". Just below that there is Click Here for more details button. Click on it.
  • Official notification in pdf format will open. Right at the end there are instruction on how to apply.
  • Eligible candidates may send their application on plain paper or prescribed format along with attested copies of education certificates and work experience certificates.
  • Please enclose all the required documents in an envelop and send by speed post/registered post or courier to below address. The form should reach MHMC by July 20.
  • President, Motiwala Education & Welfare Trust's Motiwala Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital, F.G. Motiwala P. G. Institute of Homoeopathy & ResearchCentre, Gangapur-Satpur Link Road, Via Ashok Nagar, Nashik - 422 012

    Story first published: Monday, July 8, 2019, 6:07 [IST]
