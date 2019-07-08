Teaching Jobs: MHMC announces 16 Professor, Reader & Lecturer Posts
Nashik, July 08: MHMC job openings have been announced and the Motiwala Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital has invited applications for 16 Professor, Reader and Lecturer vacancies. As per MHMC recruitment 2019 notification, there are 4 vacancies for Professors, 3 openings for Associate Professor or reader, 9 job openings for Assistant Professor or Lecturer and one vacancy for the post of director.
The official notification is out on MHMC official website and the last date to apply for these openings is July 20, 2019.
The mode of application is offline. These vacancies are for experienced personnel with specialisation in the field of homoeopathy. The Educational qualification required varies according to the post and all these details including age limit, reservation and how to apply are given in the MHMC official notification which can be downloaded below.
MHMC vacancies for Professor, Reader and Lecturer posts official notification: Click Here