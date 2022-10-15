T20 2022 World Cup: India schedules, match timings, complete fixtures

Mumbai

oi-Prakash KL

Mumbai, Oct 15: The eighth edition of the World Cup will kick off on Sunday with Sri Lanka taking on Namibia in the first round of the Group A match. However, India will begin its campaign a week later (October 23) by taking on its arch-rival Pakistan.

The match between India and Pakistan will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne. Here, we are providing the scheduled matches of the Men in Blue in the 2022 T20 World Cup.

India vs Pakistan: 23rd October, Sunday at 1:30 PM IST

India vs A2 : 27th October, Thursday at 12:30 PM IST

India vs South Africa: 30th October, Sunday at 4:30 PM IST

India vs Bangladesh: 2nd November, Wednesday at 1:30 PM IST

India vs B1: 6th November, Sunday at 1:30 PM IST

Complete Schedule:

Teams in the Super 12 stage:

Group 1: England, Australia, New Zealand, Afghanistan, (Group A winner), (Group B runner-up)

Group 2: India, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, (Group B winner), (Group A runner-up)

Round 1 Group Stage Qualifiers:

Oct 16 : Sri Lanka vs Namibia : 9:30am : Kardinia Park, Geelong

Oct 16 : Netherlands vs UAE : 1:30pm : Kardinia Park, Geelong

Oct 17 : West Indies vs Scotland : 9:30am : Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Oct 17 :Ireland vs Zimbabwe : 1:30pm : Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Oct 18 :Namibia vs Netherlands : 9:30am : Kardinia Park, Geelong

Oct 18 :Sri Lanka vs UAE : 1:30pm : Kardinia Park, Geelong

Oct 19 :Scotland vs Ireland : 9:30am : Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Oct 19 :West Indies vs Zimbabwe :1:30pm : Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Oct 20 :Sri Lanka vs Netherlands : 9:30am : Kardinia Park, Geelong

Oct 20 :Namibia vs UAE : 1:30 :pm : Kardinia Park, Geelong

Oct 21 :West Indies vs Ireland: 9:30am : Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Oct 21 :Scotland vs Zimbabwe : 1:30pm : Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Super 12 Stage:

Oct 22 : Australia vs New Zealand :12:30pm : SCG, Sydney

Oct 22 :England vs Afghanistan : 4:30pm : Perth Stadium

Oct 23 :Group A winner vs Group B runner:up : 9:30am : Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Oct 23 : India vs Pakistan : 1:30pm : MCG, Melbourne

Oct 24 :Bangladesh vs Group A runner:up : 9:30am : Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Oct 24 :South Africa vs Group B runner:up : 1:30pm : Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Oct 25 :Australia vs Group A winner : 4:30pm : Perth Stadium

Oct 26 :England vs Group B runner:up : 9:30am : MCG, Melbourne

Oct 26 :New Zealand vs Afghanistan : 1:30pm : MCG, Melbourne

Oct 27 :South Africa vs Bangladesh : 8:30am : SCG, Sydney

Oct 27 :India vs Group A runner:up : 12:30pm : SCG, Sydney

Oct 27 :Pakistan vs Group B winner : 4:30pm : Perth Stadium, Perth

Oct 28 :Afghanistan vs Group B runner:up : 9:30am : MCG, Melbourne

Oct 28 :England vs Australia : 1:30pm : MCG, Melbourne

Oct 29 :New Zealand vs Group A winner : 1:30pm : SCG, Sydney

Oct 30 :Bangladesh vs Group B winner : 8:30am : The Gabba, Brisbane

Oct 30 :Pakistan vs Group A runner:up : 12:30pm : Perth Stadium, Perth

Oct 30 :India vs South Africa : 4:30pm : Perth Stadium, Perth

Oct 31 : Australia vs Group B runner:up : 1:30pm : The Gabba, Brisbane

Nov 1 :Afghanistan vs Group A winner : 9:30am : The Gabba, Brisbane

Nov 1 :England vs New Zealand: 1:30pm : The Gabba, Brisbane

Nov 2 :Group B winner vs Group A runner:up : 9:30am : Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Nov 2 :India vs Bangladesh : 1:30pm : Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Nov 3 :Pakistan vs South Africa : 1:30pm : SCG, Sydney

Nov 4 :New Zealand vs Group B runner:up : 9:30am : Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Nov 4 :Australia vs Afghanistan : 1:30pm : Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Nov 5 :England vs Group A winner : 1:30pm : SCG, Sydney

Nov 6 :South Africa vs Group A runner:up : 5:30am : Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Nov 6 :Pakistan vs Bangladesh : 9:30am : Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Nov 6 :India vs Group B winner : 1:30pm : MCG, Melbourne

Semi-Finals

Nov 9 : Semifinal 1 : 1:30pm : SCG, Sydney

Nov 10 : Semifinal 2 : 1:30pm : Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Final

Nov 13 : Final : 1:30pm : MCG, Melbourne

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, October 15, 2022, 21:29 [IST]