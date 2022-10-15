YouTube
Allow Notification  

    Mumbai, Oct 15: The eighth edition of the World Cup will kick off on Sunday with Sri Lanka taking on Namibia in the first round of the Group A match. However, India will begin its campaign a week later (October 23) by taking on its arch-rival Pakistan.

    Australian cricket team captain Aaron Finch clicks a selfie with captains of the cricket teams of other participating nations during a programme, a day before the start of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, in Australia. (Photo credit: PTI)

    The match between India and Pakistan will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne. Here, we are providing the scheduled matches of the Men in Blue in the 2022 T20 World Cup.

    India vs Pakistan: 23rd October, Sunday at 1:30 PM IST

    India vs A2 : 27th October, Thursday at 12:30 PM IST

    India vs South Africa: 30th October, Sunday at 4:30 PM IST

    India vs Bangladesh: 2nd November, Wednesday at 1:30 PM IST

    India vs B1: 6th November, Sunday at 1:30 PM IST

    Complete Schedule:

    Teams in the Super 12 stage:

    Group 1: England, Australia, New Zealand, Afghanistan, (Group A winner), (Group B runner-up)

    Group 2: India, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, (Group B winner), (Group A runner-up)

    Round 1 Group Stage Qualifiers:

    Oct 16 : Sri Lanka vs Namibia : 9:30am : Kardinia Park, Geelong
    Oct 16 : Netherlands vs UAE : 1:30pm : Kardinia Park, Geelong
    Oct 17 : West Indies vs Scotland : 9:30am : Bellerive Oval, Hobart
    Oct 17 :Ireland vs Zimbabwe : 1:30pm : Bellerive Oval, Hobart
    Oct 18 :Namibia vs Netherlands : 9:30am : Kardinia Park, Geelong
    Oct 18 :Sri Lanka vs UAE : 1:30pm : Kardinia Park, Geelong
    Oct 19 :Scotland vs Ireland : 9:30am : Bellerive Oval, Hobart
    Oct 19 :West Indies vs Zimbabwe :1:30pm : Bellerive Oval, Hobart
    Oct 20 :Sri Lanka vs Netherlands : 9:30am : Kardinia Park, Geelong
    Oct 20 :Namibia vs UAE : 1:30 :pm : Kardinia Park, Geelong
    Oct 21 :West Indies vs Ireland: 9:30am : Bellerive Oval, Hobart
    Oct 21 :Scotland vs Zimbabwe : 1:30pm : Bellerive Oval, Hobart

    Super 12 Stage:

    Oct 22 : Australia vs New Zealand :12:30pm : SCG, Sydney
    Oct 22 :England vs Afghanistan : 4:30pm : Perth Stadium
    Oct 23 :Group A winner vs Group B runner:up : 9:30am : Bellerive Oval, Hobart
    Oct 23 : India vs Pakistan : 1:30pm : MCG, Melbourne
    Oct 24 :Bangladesh vs Group A runner:up : 9:30am : Bellerive Oval, Hobart
    Oct 24 :South Africa vs Group B runner:up : 1:30pm : Bellerive Oval, Hobart
    Oct 25 :Australia vs Group A winner : 4:30pm : Perth Stadium
    Oct 26 :England vs Group B runner:up : 9:30am : MCG, Melbourne
    Oct 26 :New Zealand vs Afghanistan : 1:30pm : MCG, Melbourne
    Oct 27 :South Africa vs Bangladesh : 8:30am : SCG, Sydney
    Oct 27 :India vs Group A runner:up : 12:30pm : SCG, Sydney
    Oct 27 :Pakistan vs Group B winner : 4:30pm : Perth Stadium, Perth
    Oct 28 :Afghanistan vs Group B runner:up : 9:30am : MCG, Melbourne
    Oct 28 :England vs Australia : 1:30pm : MCG, Melbourne
    Oct 29 :New Zealand vs Group A winner : 1:30pm : SCG, Sydney
    Oct 30 :Bangladesh vs Group B winner : 8:30am : The Gabba, Brisbane
    Oct 30 :Pakistan vs Group A runner:up : 12:30pm : Perth Stadium, Perth
    Oct 30 :India vs South Africa : 4:30pm : Perth Stadium, Perth
    Oct 31 : Australia vs Group B runner:up : 1:30pm : The Gabba, Brisbane

    Nov 1 :Afghanistan vs Group A winner : 9:30am : The Gabba, Brisbane
    Nov 1 :England vs New Zealand: 1:30pm : The Gabba, Brisbane
    Nov 2 :Group B winner vs Group A runner:up : 9:30am : Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
    Nov 2 :India vs Bangladesh : 1:30pm : Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
    Nov 3 :Pakistan vs South Africa : 1:30pm : SCG, Sydney
    Nov 4 :New Zealand vs Group B runner:up : 9:30am : Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
    Nov 4 :Australia vs Afghanistan : 1:30pm : Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
    Nov 5 :England vs Group A winner : 1:30pm : SCG, Sydney
    Nov 6 :South Africa vs Group A runner:up : 5:30am : Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
    Nov 6 :Pakistan vs Bangladesh : 9:30am : Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
    Nov 6 :India vs Group B winner : 1:30pm : MCG, Melbourne

    Semi-Finals

    Nov 9 : Semifinal 1 : 1:30pm : SCG, Sydney

    Nov 10 : Semifinal 2 : 1:30pm : Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

    Final

    Nov 13 : Final : 1:30pm : MCG, Melbourne

    Story first published: Saturday, October 15, 2022, 21:29 [IST]
