Suspicion of affair between wife, brother-in-law; Man goes on stabbing spree, kills sister

Mumbai, July 18: A man, said to have had a criminal background, suspected that his wife and the husband of his sister were having an affair. It disburbed him so much that he wielded a knife, and went on a violent stabbing spree. The accused, for whom manhunt has been launched, is a resident of Nerul, Mumbai.

First, 27-year-old, Nagesh Lad, stabbed his wife Jyotshna in her neck and stomach, and then slashed her throat, then later, he went to his sister, Sunita's place and stabbed her repeatedly, a HT report said. While Sunita died, Jyotsna is still in a hospital and her condition is said to be critical, report quoted police as saying.

Nagesh is now on the run and cases under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) have been registered against him.

Nagesh was apparently out on bail for about a month. He was imprisoned for a violent act which had caused grevious injury.

Nagesh suspected that his wife Jyotsna and his sister Sunita's husband, Ajay Singh, had an affair. Since, Jyotsna and Singh used to visit Nagesh together in jail and also attend court hearings, his suspicions only kept growing stronger. Jyotsna had also left Nagesh's home and was staying with her parents along with two-year-old son at Kukshet village at Nerul, sector 14. Despite Nagesh getting bail, Jyotsna did not go to stay with him, a The Hindu report quoted senior police inspector Rajendra Chavan, Nerul police station, as saying.

Nagesh went to Jyotshna's parents' home and the couple is said to have had a heated converstion, following which he stabbed Jyotshna in her neck and stomach, and slashed her throat. After that he went to Singh's home in Nerul, and called for his brother-in-law, said reports. Sunita Singh did not allow her husband, but instead convinced Lad to take a walk with her. After a while, Nagesh stabbed her repeatedly.

Sunita was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared brought dead. Jyotshna, who is still in hospital, is in critical condition, said the police.

Manhunt to nab Nagesh is on.