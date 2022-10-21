YouTube
    Shruti Haasan to star in international film directed by Daphne Schmon

    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Oct 21: Actor Shruti Haasan will be headlining the international feature film "The Eye", to be directed by Daphne Schmon.

    The psychological thriller, which hails from Fingerprint Content, will feature actor Mark Rowley of "The Last Kingdom" fame opposite Haasan, reported entertainment news website Deadline.

    Actor Shruti Haasan
    Haasan also shared the news in a post on Instagram.

    "Super stoked to be a part of 'the eye' with the loveliest team !!! Storytelling is my fave thing in this whole world and to be a part of this one is pure...

    "@daphneschmon and @emilycarltoncarlton @melanie_dicks2 Thankyou for making me a part of this !! You ladies are so much fun with the super talented and caffeinated @markrowley90 and the kindest and magical @elpidou SIMPLY PUT This whole team is so wonderful and can't wait for you'll to see this," the 36-year-old actor wrote.

    Haasan earlier featured in American series "Treadstone", which was set in the same universe as Matt Damon's "Bourne" film series.

    "The Eye has a screenplay by Emily Carlton. The story centres on a young widow who travels back to the island where her husband died, to spread his ashes.

    Upon learning the true nature of what may have claimed his life, she is tempted by a dark choice that could bring him back.

    The cast also includes Anna Savva, Linda Marlowe and Christos Stergioglou. The movie will start shooting in Athens and Corfu later this month.

    Haasan will next be seen in filmmaker Prashanth Neel's upcoming directorial "Salaar", co-starring Prabhas.

    Story first published: Friday, October 21, 2022, 11:46 [IST]
