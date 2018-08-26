  • search

Price of life: He was killed for Rs 100

Posted By:
    Mumbai, Aug 26: An 18-year-old man, working in a hotel as a cook, was arrested for allegedly killing another worker over a paltry sum of Rs 100.

    The accused was identified as Aftab alias Chand Manjur Khan, who works in a hotel in suburban Kurla.

    Representational Image

    Kalam Buttu Khan (18), who worked in the same hotel had borrowed Rs 100 from him to celebrate Eid earlier this week, police said.

    They had an altercation this afternoon over delay in repaying the money, and in a fit of rage Aftab allegedly picked up a kitchen knife and stabbed Kalam, police said.

    Kalam was taken to a hospital but was declared dead before admission, a police official from Vinoba Bhave Nagar Police Station said.

    An offence of murder has been registered.

    Story first published: Sunday, August 26, 2018, 11:56 [IST]
