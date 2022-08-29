Mumbai: Groom in two minds on whether to skip his wedding, does next best thing on ‘Save Aarey’ campaign

On Sena disqualification case in SC, Maha BJP chief stays non-committal

Mumbai

pti-PTI

Mumbai, Aug 29: Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Monday distanced his party from the statement of rebel Shiv Sena MLA and minister Bharat Gogawale that the disqualification case going on against them in the court will drag on till the term of this government ends.

Queried on this statement, Bawankule told reporters in Nagpur that he did not have details of Gogawale's exact statement. "I can only say the decision of the Supreme Court will be acceptable to us," Bawankule said.

Gogawale had also said all Sena MLAs from the faction of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will be re-elected in the next Assembly polls. Replying to a query on Nationalist Congress Party leader Amol Mitkari claiming that BJP leader Pankaja Munde might join the Sharad Pawar-led party, Bawankule refuted such claims and said the "BJP runs in her (Munde's) blood".

"She is not just a state leader but a national leader. She is co-in charge of Madhya Pradesh BJP. She will not leave the party," he asserted. Asked about a recent statement from the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Sena that it was facing hurdles in getting permission for the party's annual Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park, Bawankule said it is an administrative issue and a decision will be taken by Mumbai's civic body as per rules.

He also said he would put forward a proposal before the state government to restart projects worth Rs 5,000 crore in the Nagpur region. "Development works of about Rs 5000 crore, which were approved for Nagpur district by the BJP government (between 2014 and 2019) were stalled by the Maha Vikas Aghadi dispensation.

This includes works of around Rs 900 crore of Nagpur Municipal Corporation as well as zilla parishads and other departments," he said. "I met the collector and it has been decided to put forward a proposal to the state government in the winter session of the Assembly, which will be held here, to restart these projects," he said.