  • search
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    No more sale of lemon, syrup-based juices at CR stations in Mumbai

    By PTI
    |

     Mumbai, Mar 28: The Central Railway has banned sale of lemon and other syrup-based juices at food stalls under its jurisdiction after a video of such a drink being allegedly prepared unhygienically went viral on social media.

    Illuminated Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. PTI file photo
    Illuminated Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. PTI file photo

    The video, apparently recorded by a commuter, purportedly showed a man using water from the tank placed over a food stall on a platform at Kurla railway station in Mumbai for preparing lime juice.

    The person was also seen squeezing lemons in a drum and stirring the mixture with his bare hands. The video went viral on social media Monday evening after the commuter tagged it to the Central Railway's (CR) Twitter handle.

    Central Railway's Principal Chief Commercial Manager Shailendra Kumar told PTI that lemon and other synthetically flavoured juices made my mixing water would not be sold at its stations now.

    'Ram temple movie won't stall mediation', says SC as it refuses to stall the film release

    The ban, which came into effect on Wednesday, does not include fresh juices made by crushing fruits, he said. The decision was taken in view of the health risks for passengers consuming juices prepared in unhygienic conditions, he said.

    "We can't deploy our staff on every station to monitor the juice-making process and use of water in it. Therefore, we have decided to stop the sale of these water-based lemon and synthetically flavoured juices," he said.

    Earlier, the CR authorities on Monday sealed the food stall shown in the video. The stall's license holder was also called for an enquiry on Tuesday.

    The CR network is spread over Maharashtra and also in some parts of Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.

    PTI

    More MUMBAI News

    Read more about:

    mumbai maharshtra

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue