'Maharashtra will have no money left if...': Governor Koshyari's speech sparks row

Mumbai Khiladis launch official jersey and announce Captain for the inaugural edition of Ultimate Kho Kho

MHT CET 2022 Answer Key to be released soon: All details here

Mumbai: Occasional intense rain spells predicted in next 24 hours

Mumbai

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Aug 17: Mumbai witnessed heavy showers on Tuesday as the rain intensity increased in the city after a gap of a few days.

The weather department has predicted occasional intense rain spells in the city in the next 24 hours, according to news agency PTI.

According to civic officials, there was no report so far of any major water-logging in low-lying areas. Trains and bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) were running normally, they said, according to news agency PTI.

Early in the morning, there was either no rain or light showers in most parts of the city.The heavy downpour started around 10 am, they said.

Mumbai reports 871 new COVID-19 cases in a day

Between 10 am and 11 am, Parel and Dadar received 14 mm rainfall, while Malabar Hill and Nair Hospital areas received 19 mm rain, a civic official said.

In the eastern suburbs, 12 mm rainfall was recorded at the Vikhroli fire station and 11 mm at Chembur fire station during the same period, while the Malvani fire station and Chincholi fire station in western suburbs recorded 22 mm and 20 mm rain.

The Meteorological department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain in the city and suburbs with a possibility of occasional intense spells for the next 24 hours.

The city recorded 7.91 mm rainfall in the 24 hour-period till 8 am on Wednesday, while the eastern and western suburbs recorded 12.94 mm and 12.33 mm rainfall, respectively, another civic official said.

Odisha, Bengal brace for heavy rain; IMD issues yellow alert for Mumbai

There will be a high tide of 4.39 metres in the Arabian Sea here at 2.57 pm, the official said.

The rain intensity had reduced in Mumbai over the last few days when most parts of the city received light showers.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 11:20 [IST]