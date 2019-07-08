Mumbai: Auto Drivers' indefinite strike from tomorrow to add to commuting woes

Mumbai

oi-Vikas SV

Mumbai, July 08: As the incovenience due to heavy rains was not enough, the Mumbai Auto Drivers' will being an definite strike from Tuesday to demand hike in fare. The strike is likely to spread to other cities of Maharashtra as 350 different associations are likely to come together for the strike.

This comes at a time when the city is anyway reeling under heavy rains which has made commuting very cumbersome. The strike by the auto drivers would only add to the woes of the residents.

The strike called by Auto rikshaw Chalak Malak Sanghatna Sanyukta Kruti Samiti Maharashtra would begin from the mid-night interveneing Monday and Tuesday.

While the major demand remains hike in fare, others include ban on Ola and Uber services and police crackdown on illegal autos. Among other demands are freeze on issuing new permits to auto rickshaws. The auto rickshaw unions claim that the number of auto rickshaws has increased from one lakh to two lakhs in the past one year.

With this, the local trains are expected to be extremely crowded. Local trains may have to make additional trips in order to reduce the inconvenience caused to passengers due to the auto strike.

What may compound the problems is that IMD forecast says that the city may witness in the next two-three days.