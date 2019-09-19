Mumbai: 12-year-old murders teacher, spent Rs 1,000 that was ‘paid’ to kill her

  • search
    By Simran Kashyap
    Mumbai, Sep 19: In a shocking incident, a 12-year-old boy was charged with murder for allegedly killing his teacher. The police on Wednesday found evidence that the minor visited a mall and spent Rs 1,000, which he claimed to have received from someone who asked him to kill his teacher. Police are now scrutinising CCTV footage to confirm this.

    The boy is alleged to have stabbed his teacher, who was also his school principal.

    Earlier, the minor had claimed that his mother had asked him to get Rs 2,000 for daily expenses from the deceased, as she had helped the family in the past. But he allegedly felt humiliated when the teacher scolded him in front of two other students when he asked for money. Miffed, the boy went to his home, got a kitchen knife and stabbed his teacher repeatedly.

    However, he later allegedly said that a person had paid him Rs 1,000 to kill the teacher and promised to pay another Rs 5,000 later on. He also claimed that he has spent the Rs 1,000 by purchasing burgers and playing video games with two friends

    As per law, a child between seven and 12 years has partial defence from criminal liability, and the prosecution has to establish that the child knew that the act was wrong and he would have to face the consequences.

    A recent report had said that there has been an alarming increase in the number of minors committing crime. According to latest NCRB data, 33,526 cases against juveniles - majority of them in the age group of 16 to 18 years - were recorded for various offences during 2014. This marks a huge spike of 88.14% from the 17,819 cases registered against minors in 2003.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 19, 2019, 9:50 [IST]
