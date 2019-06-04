  • search
    MHT CET 2019 result to be declared on this website today

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Mumbai, June 04: The MHT CET 2019 result will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    The exams were held between May 2 and May 13. While it was first said that the results would be declared on June 3, it has now been notified that the results would be released on June 4, today.

    Around 3.92 lakh students had appeared for the exams and the answer key for the same and been released on May 15. The results once declared will be available on mhtcet2019.mahaonline.gov.in.

    How to check MHT CET 2019 result:

    maharashtra results

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 7:47 [IST]
