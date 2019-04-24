Keep youself updated with latestMumbai News
MH CET 2019: How to download MH CET 2019 admit card
Mumbai, Apr 24: MHT CET 2019 admit card has been released on official website. MH CET 2019 exam, conducted for admission to engineering and allied health sciences courses in Maharashtra, will be conducted from May 2 to May 13, 2019.
MHT CET 2019 admit cards can be downloaded from the official website mhtcet2019.mahaonline.gov.in.
MHT CET 2019 comprises of 3 papers - paper 1 is conducted for Mathematics while Paper-2 is for Physics and Chemistry, Zoology and Botany questions are asked in Paper-3.
How to download MHT CET 2019 admit card:
- Log on to the official website, mhtcet2019.mahaonline.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the candidate login link
- Enter your application number password and other details
- Click on login and admit cards will be displayed on the screen
- Download and take print out of the same for future use
- Please remember, you will not be allowed to write the MH CET exam without the admit card
