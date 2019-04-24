MH CET 2019: How to download MH CET 2019 admit card

Mumbai

oi-Vikas SV

Mumbai, Apr 24: MHT CET 2019 admit card has been released on official website. MH CET 2019 exam, conducted for admission to engineering and allied health sciences courses in Maharashtra, will be conducted from May 2 to May 13, 2019.

MHT CET 2019 admit cards can be downloaded from the official website mhtcet2019.mahaonline.gov.in.

MHT CET 2019 comprises of 3 papers - paper 1 is conducted for Mathematics while Paper-2 is for Physics and Chemistry, Zoology and Botany questions are asked in Paper-3.

For complete information about MH CET 2019 exam: Click Here

How to download MHT CET 2019 admit card:

Log on to the official website, mhtcet2019.mahaonline.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the candidate login link

Enter your application number password and other details

Click on login and admit cards will be displayed on the screen

Download and take print out of the same for future use

Please remember, you will not be allowed to write the MH CET exam without the admit card

Mumbai South Central Fact Check DEMOGRAPHICS 39,10,472 POPULATION 0.00% RURAL

100.00% URBAN

9.79% SC

0.97% ST + More Details