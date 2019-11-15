  • search
    Marathi Singer Geeta Mali dies in road accident on Mumbai-Agra highway

    By PTI
    Mumbai, Nov 15: Geeta Mali, a playback singer who had sung for some Marathi films died in an accident on Mumbai-Agra highway in Thane district on Thursday, police said.

    She was heading for Nashik, her hometown, after returning from the United States when the car in which she and her husband Vijay were travelling rammed into a container parked alongside the road.

    The accident took place near Lahe Phata near Shahapur around 3 pm.

    Both Geetaand Vijay were injured seriously and taken to Shahpur Rural Hospital, but Geeta died during treatment, police said.

    Geeta had sung songs for a few Marathi films and also cut her own music albums.

    Story first published: Friday, November 15, 2019, 8:29 [IST]
