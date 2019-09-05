Maharashtra Talathi Result 2019 date: How to download

Mumbai

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Sep 05: The Maharashtra Talathi Result 2019 will be declared soon. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

The Talathi result will be declared by the Revenue and forest Department of Maharashtra.

The department had conducted the exams on July 21 2019. The result will be declared in the second week of September. The result once declared will be available on mahapariksha.gov.in.

How to check Maharashtra Talathi Result 2019:

Go to mahapariksha.gov.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download result

Take a printout