  • search
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Maharashtra Talathi Result 2019 date: How to download

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Sep 05: The Maharashtra Talathi Result 2019 will be declared soon. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

    The Talathi result will be declared by the Revenue and forest Department of Maharashtra.

    Maharashtra Talathi Result 2019 date: How to download

    The department had conducted the exams on July 21 2019. The result will be declared in the second week of September. The result once declared will be available on mahapariksha.gov.in.

    How to check Maharashtra Talathi Result 2019:

    • Go to mahapariksha.gov.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download result
    • Take a printout

    More MUMBAI News

    Read more about:

    maharashtra results

    Story first published: Thursday, September 5, 2019, 7:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 5, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue