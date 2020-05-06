Maharashtra SSC HSC Exam Result 2020 expected date

Mumbai

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, May 06: The Maharashtra SSC HSC Exam Result 2020 will be declared soon. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

As the evaluation process has begun, the results could be expected in June. The tentative date for the results to be declared is June 10, 2020.

Maharashtra had announced that teachers, officials and moderators involved in the evaluation of Class 10 and 12 exam papers would be allowed to travel for their duties even during the lockdown. The movement of these persons was, however, subject to prior permission. The results once declared will be available on http://www.mahahsscboard.in.