  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Maharashtra SSC HSC Exam Result 2020 expected date

    By
    |

    Mumbai, May 06: The Maharashtra SSC HSC Exam Result 2020 will be declared soon. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

    Maharashtra SSC HSC Exam Result 2020 expected date

    As the evaluation process has begun, the results could be expected in June. The tentative date for the results to be declared is June 10, 2020.

    Maharashtra had announced that teachers, officials and moderators involved in the evaluation of Class 10 and 12 exam papers would be allowed to travel for their duties even during the lockdown. The movement of these persons was, however, subject to prior permission. The results once declared will be available on http://www.mahahsscboard.in.

    More MUMBAI News

    Read more about:

    maharashtra results

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X