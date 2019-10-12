Maharashtra SET Result 2019 declared, direct link to check, important notice

  • search
    Mumbai, Oct 12: The Maharashtra SET Result 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The result for both Maharashtra and Goa State Eligibility Test (SET) has been released by the Savitribhai Phule Pune University. The exam for filling up the vacancies to the post of assistant professor was held on June 23, 2019.

    A total of 79,879 candidates had appeared of which only 5,415 have qualified. The total pass percentage is 6.78. Candidates who have qualified will have to submit self-attested documents with their application form within one month from the date of the declaration of the result. The result is available on setexam.unipune.ac.in.

    Direct link to check Maharashtra SET Result 2019: http://setexam.unipune.ac.in/Result_New.aspx

    Story first published: Saturday, October 12, 2019, 9:09 [IST]
