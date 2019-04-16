Keep youself updated with latestMumbai News
Maharashtra: Man gets life in jail for hacking to death minor girl
Mumbai
Thane, Apr 16: A man was sentenced to life imprisonment by a court here for hacking to death a 14-year-old girl after she turned down his marriage proposal in neighbouring Palghar's predominantly-tribal Jawhar taluka.
Dilesh Dinesh Somalya Kharpade, a labourer from Patarpada in Jawhar, was also fined Rs 10,000 by District Judge P P Jadhav, said additional public prosecutor Vivek G Kadu.
Kharpade killed the victim with an axe on October 31, 2016 following an argument after the latter refused to marry him, the APP said.
He said a girl, who was with the victim at the time, narrated the incident in detail to the court, after which Kharpade was convicted.
PTI
