Maharashtra India Post GDS Result update

Mumbai, Mar 13: The Maharashtra India Post GDS Result will be declared soon. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

India Post said that the result is under process and will be declared after the due process is completed. The exact date is not yet declared, an official communication said. "Result will be declared after completion of due procedures which is being expedited. Kindly bear with us," India Post also said.

The GDS recruitment was notified for Maharashtra in November 2019. There are a total of 3,650 vacancies for the posts of Branch Postmaster, Assistant Branch Postmaster and Dak Sevaks will be filled through this recruitment. Meanwhile it must be noted that the result for the Assam circle is also pending. The result once declared will be available on https://appost.in/gdsonline.