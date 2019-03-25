  • search
    By PTI
    Thane, Mar 25: Two persons have been booked for kidnapping and allegedly beating up a Class X student who owed them money, Thane police said Monday.

    Maharashtra: 2 booked for assaulting student in Thane (Representative image)
    The victim, 17 years of age, used to drive the autorickshaw of accused Sagar (25), police said.

    "In December last year, the victim was held by traffic police for driving his vehicle without proper documents. Sagar paid the fine of Rs 4,000 on the victim's behalf. Sagar had been demanding that money back," he said.

    "On Sunday, Sagar and his friend Ravi Gupta assaulted the victim.

    Both have been booked for kidnapping, assault, criminal intimidation. Further probe is on," he added.

