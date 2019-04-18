Lok Sabha Elections: Rs 11.85 lakh unaccounted cash seized in Mumbai

Mumbai, Apr 18: A flying squad of the Election Commission has reportedly seized Rs 11.85 lakh unaccounted cash in Sion area in Mumbai.

Stringent rules are in force due to the ongoing general elections which limit the stashing of large amounts of cash.

This seizure comes two days after the Election Commission countermanded election to the Vellore parliamentary constituency in Tamil Nadu on charges of illegal cash being used to lure voters there.

On Wednesday, a poll surveillance team had seized Rs 19 lakh cash from a car in Thane, Maharashtra. The team intercepted the car, belonging to an architect, Durgesh Nadkarni, in Kolshet area here on Wednesday and found the cash in it.

On April 16, Karnataka election authorities and Income Tax officials in a joint operation have seized cash worth nearly Rs 1 crore from the house and vehicle of the BJP functionaries in Uttara Kannada district.

Earlier this week, I-T searches were made on the houses of contractors and businessmen in Bengaluru, Mandya and Hassan in Karnataka.

