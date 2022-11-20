Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal welcome twins - Find out their names

Measles in Mumbai: Toddler dies, 126 children infected in 2022 so far

Mumbai

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Nov 20: Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal have welcomed twins, a boy and a girl on Sunday. The new born babies have been named Aadiya and Krishna.

"We are delighted to share that our children Isha and Anand have been blessed by the Almighty with twins on 19th November 2022. Isha and the babies, baby girl Aadiya and baby boy Krishna are doing well," a statement said.

"We seek your blessings and good wishes for Aadiya, Krishna, Isha and Anand in this most important phase of their life," it said.

Ambani has three children - twins Akash and Isha (31 years old) and son Anant (27 years). Isha got married to Piramal Group's Ajay and Swati Piramal's son Anand on December 12, 2018.

Both have been long-time childhood friends and the families too share a strong bond.

Ambani has got all his three children involved with his oil-to-telecom-to-retail conglomerate. While Akash looks after the telecom business, Isha is involved with the retail venture. Anant is looking after the new energy vertical.

Both Isha and Anand are Ivy League passouts. While Isha graduated from Stanford University, Anand went to Harvard to do his MBA.

Anand is also the Executive Director of the Piramal Group, a global business conglomerate.