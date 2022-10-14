Heavy rains couple with strong winds lash Mumbai

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Oct 14: Heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds were witnessed across Mumbai, especially the eastern suburbs on Friday evening, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Mumbai received 8.23 mm of rainfall, the western suburbs 19.72 mm, and the eastern suburbs 27.66 mm of rainfall since 8 am. Some areas in eastern suburbs received up to 62 mm of rainfall, BMC data showed.

Heavy rain lashed Vikhroli, Bhandup, Nahur, and Malad between 4 pm and 7 pm. However, there was no major waterlogging anywhere except on the 24th road in the Sion area.

The authorities also diverted Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) on some routes.Road traffic slowed down due to the showers but suburban local trains were running without much delay, officials told PTI.

A few incidents of short circuits and tree falls were reported but nobody was injured, they added.

"Conditions are very likely to become favourable for further withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from remaining parts of Central India; some more parts of Maharashtra East India and some parts of Northeast India during next 3 days," said IMD.

"Isolated Heavy rainfall spell likely to continue over south Peninsular India during next 5 days," it added.

Friday, October 14, 2022, 21:43 [IST]