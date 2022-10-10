Goodbye: Rashmika's Bollywood debut crashes at box office despite Big B and Neena Gupta

Maharashtra weather: IMD gives yellow alert for parts of the state

Mumbai, Oct 10: After delivering a series of hit films, Rashmika Mandanna is likely to taste a flop at the box office as her debut Bollywood flick 'Goodbye' has failed to attract the audience to theatres.

In its first weekend, the Hindi flick, which has Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta in key roles, has earned Rs 5.16 crore in three days at the India box office.

According to a note issued by Balaji Motion Pictures, 'Goodbye' opened at Rs 1.42 crore on October 7. It earned Rs 1.78 crore and Rs 1.96 crore on day two and day three, respectively.

"'Goodbye', Ekta R Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co. collects Rs 5.16 crores at the box office over the weekend," the makers said.

As per the trade trackers, it is a poor number for a film which has notable actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna. It has to be noted that the figure is lesser than the collection of the Big B's previous flick 'Piku' which had raked in Rs 5.58 crores on its first day alone.

'Goodbye' is a family comedy-drama film written and directed by Vikas Bahl.

Coming back to Rashmika, she has been on a dream run by delivering hit after hit that includes Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rise' and Mahesh Babu's 'Sarileru Neekevvaru'.

Story first published: Monday, October 10, 2022, 16:06 [IST]