8,149 property sale registrations took place in August in Greater Mumbai

MHT CET 2022 answer key to be released tomorrow: Steps to download

Ganesh Chaturthi: Mumbai police impose parking restrictions, set up control rooms

Mumbai

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Sep 01: As the 10-day Ganesha festival began on Wednesday, Mumbai traffic police imposed traffic and parking restrictions, and set up control rooms and watch towers in the city.

The traffic restrictions will come into effect beginning Thursday.

As many as 74 roads have been closed for traffic while one-way vehicular movement will be allowed on 54 roads.

For better traffic management, Delhi cops to get body worn cameras

Plying of goods vehicles is banned on 57 roads while parking restrictions are imposed at 114 places in the city.

Traffic control rooms have been set up at important immersion places including the sea fronts at Girgaon, Shivaji Park, and Juhu, Malad-Malwani T Junction and the Ganesh Ghat in Powai.

Police cranes, BMC cranes, and high-capacity cranes will be stationed at strategic locations to handle contingencies in the event of the breakdown of vehicles.

The immersion processions are taken out on varying days during the festival.

While household idols are generally immersed five days after Ganesh Chaturthi, big idols are taken out in processions on the last day of the festival, 'Anant Chaturdashi', which falls on September 9.

From PM Modi to Bengal CM Mamata, here's how politicians celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi [PHOTOS]

Police have appealed to citizens to cooperate by following traffic rules.

Maharashtra is celebrating the Ganesha festival with all glory after 2 years of COVID restrictions.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, September 1, 2022, 13:49 [IST]