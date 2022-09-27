YouTube
    Family thrashed rail trackman on suspicion of being police informer; 1 arrested

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Palghar, Sep 27: Four members of a family allegedly thrashed a railway trackman on suspicion of being a police informer in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Tuesday.

    The incident took place on September 23 and police arrested the main accused- Sagar Dyaneshwar Patil on Monday, inspector A G Tumbada from Vasai Road railway police station said.

    Trackman Mustafa Rab Patel (33), posted at the Vaitarna river bridge, in his complaint claimed the accused suspected that he had informed police about sand smuggling following which the police had seized some trucks of the accused, the official said.

    The accused beat him up with iron rods and other objects, Patel alleged in the complaint. Following the complaint, the police arrested the main accused and also registered a case against three other family members under relevant provisions, the official said. A probe was on into the case, the police added.

