    Ashok Kumar's daughter Bharti Jaffery no more

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Sep 21: Actor Bharti Jaffery, daughter of cinema icon Ashok Kumar, has died, her son-in-law and actor Kanwaljit Singh confirmed.

    In a social media post, Singh, who is married to Jaffery's actor-daughter Anuradha Patel, said the veteran passed away on Tuesday.

    Actor Bharti Jaffery, daughter of cinema icon Ashok Kumar

    "Our beloved Bharti Jaffery, daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, neighbour, friend and inspiration has departed today 20 Sep (sic)," Singh wrote on Instagram as he shared pictures with Jaffery.

    The cause of her death and age could not be immediately confirmed.

    Jaffery's film credits included the 2001 Kalpana Lajmi directorial "Daman: A Victim of Marital Violence", starring Raveena Tandon, and the popular 1990s TV show "Saans", in which she starred with Neena Gupta and son-in-law Singh.

    In his post, Singh said Jaffery was cremated at Cherai Crematorium, Chembur Camp here.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 21, 2022, 13:51 [IST]
    X