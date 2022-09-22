YouTube
    Accident caught on camera: Speeding car rams into autorickshaws in Mumbai

    Mumbai, Sep 22: A speeding car rammed into several autorickshaw and pedestrians on a busy street in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon.

    The video of the accident has been caught on CCTV camera and the clips have now gone viral.

    Seven persons, including two teenage girls and a nine-year-old boy, were injured after being hit by a private cab on a busy street in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai.

    The driver of the cab, Raju Ramvilas Yadav, was arrested for the incident that occurred in Garodia Nagar area around 12.40 pm on Wednesday, an official of Pant Nagar police station told PTI.

    "Yadav started his vehicle in gear while he was charging his mobile phone inside, and instead of applying brakes, he pressed the accelerator that resulted in the cab hitting three auto rickshaws and some pedestrians," he said.

    After the incident, the injured persons identified as Rajendra Bindvay (49), Sapna Sangare (35), Aditya Sangare (9), Vaishnavi Kaale (16), Jayram Yadav (46), Shraddha Sushviskar (17) and Bharat Bhai Shah (65) were taken to hospital for treatment, he said, adding that all of them out of danger.

    Yadav was booked under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC), including rash and negligent driving, and was arrested.

    Further investigation is underway.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 22, 2022, 17:34 [IST]
