  • search
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    3 MNS activists booked for beating BJP worker in Maharashtra

    By PTI
    |

    Thane, Apr 09: Three local Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) activists have been booked for allegedly beating a BJP worker in Thane district of Maharashtra over a post forwarded by him on WhatsApp which they found offending, police said on Tuesday.

    3 MNS activists booked for beating BJP worker in Maharashtra

    According to the complaint filed by the BJP activist, Pradeep Rane, on Sunday he received a post on WhatsApp about the MNS along with a picture of its party chief Raj Thackeray, Rabodi police station's senior inspector R M Somavanshi said.

    Rane forwarded the post to some other people. Later, three MNS workers also saw the post and felt offended following which they thrashed Rane, he said.

    Lok Sabha Election 2019: Can BJP reverse 2018 election losses in Chhattisgarh

    The complainant alleged that he apologised and also deleted the post from his mobile phone, but the MNS workers allegedly made a video-recording of the beating incident which they posted on social media and also aired on a local channel, the official said.

    Based on his complaint, the police registered a case against the three MNS activists under IPC Sections 452 (house- trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with an intent to provoke breach of peace) and 500 (defamation), he said.

    No arrest has been made so far, he said, adding that a probe was underway into the incident.

    PTI

    More MUMBAI News

    Read more about:

    maharashtra bjp raj thackeray

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 9, 2019, 13:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 9, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue