  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Modi holds trilateral with Xi & Putin; discusses hot-spot issues like terrorism & climate change

    By Staff
    |

    Osaka, June 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin here on Friday and discussed global hot-spot issues, especially terrorism and climate change.

    Modi holds trilateral with Xi & Putin; discusses hot-spot issues like terrorism & climate change

    Modi, who is in Osaka, Japan for the G20 Summit, hosted Xi and Putin for an informal RIC (Russia-India-China) meeting here.

    In his opening remarks, Prime Minister Modi said that the trilateral meeting in Osaka is a useful medium of discussion and coordination on major global issues.

    [ G20: S-400 missile did not figure in Modi-Trump talks ]

    After a long time, the three leaders met in Argentina at the summit level last year.

    "As the world's leading economies, the exchange of views between us, on the economic, political and security situation of the world, is important. Our trilateral meeting today is a useful medium of discussion and coordination on major global issues.

    "During the meeting of our foreign ministers in China in February, views were discussed on many issues. These include cooperation on issues of counter-terrorism, international hot-spot, reformed multilateralism, climate change under RIC," Modi said.

    "The RIC meeting was an excellent forum to discuss ways to enhance multilateral cooperation between our nations and work to mitigate challenges being faced by our planet, most notably terrorism and climate change," the prime minister tweeted later.

    "Together addressing global challenges. PM @narendramodi hosted Russian President Putin & Chinese President Xi for an informal 'RIC' meeting in Osaka. Discussed counter-terrorism, international hot-spot issues, reformed multilateralism & climate change," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted earlier.

    The three countries, in a joint communique of the 16th Meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Russia, India and China, strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

    In February, China and Russia agreed for a closer policy coordination to eradicate the "breeding grounds of terrorism", in a significant gain for India in its push to isolate Pakistan internationally on the issue of terrorism post-Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed by a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi xi jinping vladimir putin g 20

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue