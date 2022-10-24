YouTube
    Stung by wasps, woman die two days later

    Mangaluru, Oct 24: A woman died after getting stung by a swarm of wasps at Bantwal in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district, police said on Monday.

    Meenakshi, a daily wage worker, was attacked by wasps two days ago while she was collecting dry twigs by the roadside. A swarm of wasps in the twigs she had collected stung her.

    She ran to a nearby house for first aid from where she was taken to a private hospital in Deralakatte. The woman failed to respond to the treatment and succumbed to her injuries on Sunday, police said.

    X