    Student in Karnataka’s Sullia assaulted for talking to friend

    Bengaluru, Sep 01: A student of a First Grade College in Sullia, Dakshina Kannada district was allegedly assaulted by a few students of the sam college for talking to a Hindu girl. The incident took place on Tuesday.

    The victim Mohammad Saneef (19) has accused Deekshith, Dhanush, Prajwal, Thanuj, Akshay, Mokshith, Gautham of assaulting him with sticks. They also issued a life threat to him, SP Rishikesh Sonawane said.

    Saneef a first year BCom students said that the Hindu girl he was talking to is from the same college and his friend. He was taken by his family members to a government hospital in Sullia for treatment.

    The police have registered under Sections 143, 147, 323, 324, 506 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code.

    Thursday, September 1, 2022, 15:43 [IST]
    X