    Schools, colleges in Dakshina Kannada reopen

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mangaluru, July 12: All educational institutions including schools and anganwadis in the twin coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada (DK) and Udupi reopened on Tuesday after holidays for about a week following heavy rains. The deputy commissioners of the two districts issued orders for the opening of schools, anganwadis and other educational institutions from today, news agency PTI reported.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    DK deputy commissioner K V Rajendra said further holidays will be declared if rain-related issues persisted. An orange alert has been issued in DK and Udupi districts by the meteorological department for Tuesday.

    Rajendra said the schools will remain open full day on Saturdays and the Dasara holidays will be cut short to compensate for the loss of learning hours during the rainy season.

