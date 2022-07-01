YouTube
    Karnataka: Mild tremors felt in Kodagu-DK border

    Mangaluru, Jul 01: Mild tremors were felt for the third day in a week at a few places in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district in the small hours of Friday, official sources said.

    Tremors were also felt at the same time in three places in neighbouring Kodagu district. People of Chembu, Peraje and Karike in the district felt the tremors early in the morning. The quake measured 2.5 on the Richter scale, as recorded by the National Centre for Seismology.

    Local people in Sullia said they were woken up from their sleep at around 1.15 am by a loud noise accompanied by the earthquake. The tremor lasted five seconds, they said.

    The tremors were felt in Sampaje, Guttigaru, Ubaradka, Goonaka, Elimale, Sullia town and surrounding areas. The series of earthquakes in the area have panicked the local population.

    An earth quake with a magnitude of 2.3 on the Richter scale was recorded in the region on June 25, followed by a quake on June 28 which were felt twice on the day.

    The morning quake was of 3.0 intensity on the Richter scale, while the other in the evening measured 1.8.

    The detailed report of the natural disaster monitoring centre is awaited, the sources said.

    PTI

    karnataka tremor kodagu dakshina kannada

    X