YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Viral News Explainer Coronavirus
For Mangalore Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Hundreds of Hindu activists protest over woman's harassment in market

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mangaluru, Sep 15: Hundreds of Hindu activists gathered near a supermarket at Tingaladi in Puttur rural station limits hearing the news of the harassment of a woman at the bazaar.

    The workers alleged that a youth belonging to another community had harassed her while shopping late Wednesday. The woman, a resident of Sarvey Nerolthadka, filed a complaint with the police that an unknown person had inappropriately touched her while buying grocery at the shop.

    Hundreds of Hindu activists protest over womans harassment in market
    Hundreds of Hindu activists gathered near a supermarket at Tingaladi in Puttur rural station limits hearing the news of the harassment of a woman

    Hindu activists, who alleged that Badruddin alias Badru, a resident of Sorake Olemundovu, was the person who harassed the woman, later staged a protest before the police station demanding his immediate arrest. Sampya police visited the spot.

    Karnataka govt announces dasara holidays from Sep 26 in Dakshina KannadaKarnataka govt announces dasara holidays from Sep 26 in Dakshina Kannada

    Police said the woman’s complaint has been registered for offence punishable under Section 354 of IPC. Efforts are on to trace the accused and arrest him. Puttur MLA Sanjeeva Matandoor condemned the incident and asked the police to take strict action against the accused.

    Comments

    More mangalore News  

    Read more about:

    protests woman harassment market

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X