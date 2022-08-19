India
YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Mangalore Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Controversial banner with pictures of Godse, Savarkar removed

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mangaluru, Aug 19: A flex banner displayed by a local Hindu Mahasabha leader at Surathkal extending Sri Krishna Janmashtami greetings sparked a row as it had pictures of Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse and Hindutva icon V D Savarkar.

    However, before the controversy spread, the civic authorities removed the banner immediately following complaints on Thursday.

    Controversial banner with pictures of Godse, Savarkar removed
    Representational Image

    The flex was installed by Hindu Mahasabha local leader Rajesh Pavitran, police sources said. After a complaint was received, the banner was removed on the order of the Commissioner of Mangaluru City Corporation.

    Amid tensions, BJP leader garlands Savarkar portrait in UdupiAmid tensions, BJP leader garlands Savarkar portrait in Udupi

    Police security was beefed up in Surathkal in view of Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations, the sources said.

    The Hindu Mahasabha had courted a controversy when they displayed a banner with a photo of Savarkar on August 14 at Surathkal flyover.

    Comments

    More mangalore News  

    Read more about:

    nathuram godse mangalore

    Story first published: Friday, August 19, 2022, 15:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 19, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X