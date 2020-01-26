  • search
Trending Coronavirus Republic Day Explainers
For Mangalore Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    55-year-old man held for acid attack on sister-in-law in Mangaluru

    By
    |

    Mangaluru, Jan 26: A 55-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly attacking his sister-in-law and her daughter with acid used to make rubber sheets in Dakshina Kannada district, police said on Saturday.

    The victim, a 35-year-old widow having three daughters, has been admitted to the government Wenlock hospital here with severe burns. Her daughter, who suffered minor injuries, is also hospitalised.

    55-year-old man held for acid attack on sister-in-law in Mangaluru
    Representational Image

    In her complaint, the woman said her late husband's elder brother came to her house on Thursday, abused her in foul language before opening an acid bottle and throwing it at her through the window. The woman suffered burn injuries on her face, neck and shoulders while her daughter, on her legs and hands.

    Shocking UP crime: Two women’s bodies found, one burnt; another without clothes, doused with acid

    The victim's husband had taken a loan of Rs 5 lakh from a co-operative bank. He died in 2018 after paying only two instalments and the woman could not repay it further.

    The bank notices were coming in the elder sibling's address which infuriated him.

    There was also long-pending land dispute between the two, sources said. Based on the woman's complaint, a case was registered on Friday and the man arrested soon after.

    Kadaba sub-inspector police Rukma Naik visited Wenlock hospital to record the woman's statement, police added.

    More MANGALORE News

    Read more about:

    acid attack mangaluru

    Story first published: Sunday, January 26, 2020, 13:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 26, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X