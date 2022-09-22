YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Lucknow Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Woman kills self after youth harasses her for marriage, threatens to kill her husband

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Muzaffarnagar, Sep 22: A 26-year-old married woman allegedly committed suicide over harassment by a youth and his two friends here, police said on Thursday.

    Puja was found hanging from the ceiling of her room in Janakpur locality on Wednesday, they said.

    26-year-old married woman allegedly committed suicide over harassment by a youth
    26-year-old married woman allegedly committed suicide over harassment by a youth

    Deputy Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Kumar told reporters that police have registered a case against the main accused Sonu, who was allegedly harassing her for marriage, and his two friends Vijaypal and Rahul who are absconding.

    They have been booked for abetment of suicide and efforts on to nab them, police said.

    School teacher and 17-year-old student found dead in UP forest, cops suspect suicideSchool teacher and 17-year-old student found dead in UP forest, cops suspect suicide

    According to the complaint filed by her family, Sonu used to harass the woman for marriage and it continued even after she got married to Deepak this year.

    The accused had threatened to kill the woman's mother-in-law and husband if she did not accept his proposal, so she took the extreme step, it said.

    Comments

    More lucknow News  

    Read more about:

    woman suicide youth harassment police crime news

    Story first published: Thursday, September 22, 2022, 13:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 22, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X