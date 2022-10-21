YouTube
    Woman, her daughter-in-law killed in a bike-truck crash in Ballia

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Ballia, Oct 21: A 55-year-old woman and her daughter-in-law, both riding pillion on a motorcycle, died after a truck hit the bike in this district, police said on Friday.

    Bhagwati Devi and her daughter-in-law Neelam Chauhan (24) were returning to their home from market when they met with the accident on Thursday evening near Khorauli village on Sahatwar-Chandpur road, Circle Officer (CO) Rajesh Kumar Tiwari said.

    The motorcycle rider, a youth, was thrown off his vehicle due to the impact of the collision. He, however, escaped with minor injury.

    Police have sent both the bodies for post-mortem, the CO said, adding that the truck driver fled the spot after the accident, leaving his vehicle behind.

    Story first published: Friday, October 21, 2022, 12:13 [IST]
    X