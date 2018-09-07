  • search

Woman gang raped on a pretext of giving a lift in UP

Posted By: PTI
    Shahjahanpur (UP), Sep 7: A 26-year-old woman was raped by three persons in a car in the district here, police said on Friday (September 7).

    Representational photo
    The woman, hailing from Lucknow, had taken a lift in the car on August 27 when she did not get a bus for reaching Sitapur, following which she was taken to a place near a cold storage and allegedly raped, Superintendent of Police City Dinesh Tripathi said.

    The woman, in an FIR lodged with the police yesterday, said that she was dropped in Sitapur late at night by three persons who fled from the spot, the SP said. Efforts are on to nab them and the woman has been sent for a medical examination, he said.

    PTI

