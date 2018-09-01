  • search

Woman dies as 'kachcha' house rumbles down in Noida

Posted By: PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Noida, Sep 1: A woman was killed and her husband sustained injuries after their house collapsed in Greater Noida, police said Saturday.

    Representational photo
    Representational photo

    The incident occurred Friday night when Shakeela Begum (45) and her husband Qadeer (48) were asleep inside their 'kachcha' house in Bilaspur area which comes under the jurisdiction of Dankaur police station. The house collapsed at around 10.30 pm and both of them got trapped under the rubble, the police said.

    "Soon neighbours and other locals reached the spot, pulled the couple out and rushed them to a nearby private hospital. The woman was declared dead by the doctors at the hospital, while the man was referred to an urban hospital for further treatment," according to the police.

    At the time of the incident, four of their daughters had gone to a relative's place for a wedding function, while a son and a daughter were also out for some work, according to the police. "One daughter, 7, was with them at home last night. Moments before the house collapsed, she had got up to drink water and was waiting in an open space in the house," Station House Officer of Dankaur police station Farmood Ali Pundir told PTI. "The girl is safe," the SHO said, adding that the house appears to have collapsed because of its 'kachcha' structure.

    For more Lucknow news Click Here.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    house greater noida collapse death

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue