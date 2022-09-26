Woman accuses brother-in-law of rape

YouTube
    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Saharanpur, Sep 26: A woman has alleged that her brother-in-law has raped her at knifepoint and lodged a complaint against him in Deoband police station, police said on Monday.

    According to the FIR, the woman alleged that her brother-in-law raped her on Saturday when her husband, mother and father-in-law, who work as labourers, had gone to work, SP (Dehat) Suraj Rai said.

    The woman further alleged that since her marriage about two years ago, her two brothers-in-law have been in the habit of passing inappropriate remarks targetting her, indicating their wrong intentions.

    About 15 days ago, one of her brothers-in-law molested her and when she told her husband about it, he reprimanded and silenced her, the woman has said in the complaint.

    The woman said when she told her husband and in-laws about the Saturday incident they fled away with the accused.

    The victim later called her relatives and lodged the complaint on Sunday evening, Rai said, adding that the matter is being investigated.

    Monday, September 26, 2022, 16:22 [IST]
    X