What made Shivpal extend his support to Dimple Yadav in upcoming Mainpuri by-poll

Lucknow

oi-Prakash KL

Mainpuri, Nov 26: Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) president Shivpal Singh Yadav has revealed the reason why he decided to campaign for Dimple Yadav in upcoming Mainpuri by-poll.

Although his relationship with his nephew Akhilesh Yadav had strained, a phone call by Dimpla Yadav (Akhilesh's wife) changed his mind and he decided to campaign for her. "Daughter-in-law called me and said, 'uncle, I will contest (the bypoll), come with us', to which I told her to remain my witness and if Akhilesh does anything wrong again, to stand by me.... We will now remain together," PTI quoted the veteran leader as telling his supporters while holding informal meetings in Mainpuri.

Shivpal's support plays an important role in the campaign as the SP is facing a stiff challenge from Raghuraj Singh Shakya of the ruling BJP. Shakya has been fielded by the saffron party to exploit the rift in the Yadav family as he is a former Shivpal loyalist, the news agency reported.

The recent bonhomie between Akhilesh Yadav and Shivpal Yadav, the fourth such instance since they parted ways six years ago, assumes significance as both have been sharing an oblique relationship with each other since 2016.

The problems between them led Shivpal Yadav to float the PSPL in 2018. He even contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Firozabad against the SP. For the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls held earlier in the year, Akhilesh Yadav had formed an alliance with Shivpal Yadav but given him only one seat -- Jaswantnagar -- from where the veteran leader contested on the SP's symbol.

However, after the poll results, the relations between the two soured once again and Shivpal Yadav was also seen siding with the BJP, especially during the presidential election. While the veteran leader complained about his "neglect" in the SP, Akhilesh Yadav on several occasions highlighted his uncle's hobnobbing with the saffron party.

Indicating that the younger generation of the Yadav family has to look after the party affairs now, Shivpal Yadav said, "We will contest one or two more elections." "That is why it is a question of my reputation too. In the absence of Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav), it is a question of my prestige as well. That is why I request all of you with folded hands to start campaigning," he said.

The Mainpuri bypoll is scheduled to he held on December 5 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, November 26, 2022, 17:24 [IST]