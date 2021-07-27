YouTube
    Lucknow, July 27: The Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Vacancy 2021 notification is out. The same is available on the official website.

    Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Vacancy 2021: 58,000 gram panchayat sahayak, data operators to be hired

    Through this drive, the Uttar Pradesh government seeks to fill in more than 58,000 vacancies in the Gram Panchayat. The Panchayati Raj department has cleared proposals to hire 58,189 panchayat assistants and data entry operators. The recruitment process would begin soon and would get completed by September 10.

    The assistants and accountants will get a monthly salary of Rs 6,000 and the government has sanctioned 16,000 posts of gram panchayat officers and gram development officers of which only 10,000 are employed.

    This would in fact be the largest contractual recruitment since the BJP formed the government in the state. The government has till date provided jobs to around 47,500 people on a contractual basis.

