    Uttar Pradesh: Notorious criminal escapes from police custody

    By PTI
    |

    Muzaffarnagar, July 2: A notorious criminal escaped after some armed men allegedly attacked a police party in UP's Muzaffarnagar district on Tuesday.

    Representational Image
    A sub-inspector was injured in the attack, said police. Rohit, alias Sandu, was being taken to the Mirzapur jail after a court hearing when the armed men opened fire at the escort team near Salarpur village in the district, they said.

    SSP Abhishek Yadav said the attack took place when the police team, led by Sub-Inspector Vijay Singh, stopped at a dhaba for lunch. He said the attackers fired at the police team after throwing chilli powder into the eyes of the police personnel.

    PTI

